Quarterhill (QTRHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

Quarterhill Stock Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

