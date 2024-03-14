Quarterhill (QTRHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 15th.
Quarterhill Stock Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79.
About Quarterhill
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quarterhill
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.