Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 11.4% on Strong Earnings

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,016,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,223,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,245 shares of company stock valued at $335,185. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $386.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.