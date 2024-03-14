Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

