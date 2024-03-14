Radio Caca Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.88 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $165.84 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,323,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

