Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
