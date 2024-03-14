Raymond James Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to “Market Perform”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $251.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $271.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.33 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

