Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.