Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $757.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $703.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.39. The company has a market capitalization of $719.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

