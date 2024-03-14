Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. 185,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

