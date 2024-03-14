Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 190,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,153. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,092. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.