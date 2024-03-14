Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 5,443,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,293 shares of company stock worth $17,357,158. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

