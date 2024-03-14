Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 588,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

