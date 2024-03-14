Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0704 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

