Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 106 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.19.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $370.35. 901,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.89.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

