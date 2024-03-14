Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $7,189,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,804. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.