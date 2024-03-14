Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $6.40 on Thursday, hitting $959.07. The company had a trading volume of 119,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,918. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $949.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $870.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

