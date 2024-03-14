REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.47 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $998.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

