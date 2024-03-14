Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $900.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.52), with a volume of 91484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883 ($11.31).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNWH. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($12.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 791.11. The stock has a market cap of £714.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,533.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

