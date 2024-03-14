REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $19.19

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $18.32. REV Group shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 964,445 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in REV Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in REV Group by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

