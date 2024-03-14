Reviewing American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.25 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.34 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.96 $32.29 million $2.02 7.94

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Strategic Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.27% 14.03% 11.29%

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.