Reviewing ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) & Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

ASAP and Edgio are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASAP and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Edgio has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 481.40%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than ASAP.

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASAP and Edgio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.14 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.09 Edgio $338.60 million 0.13 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.30

ASAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Summary

ASAP beats Edgio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

