Reviewing Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 6.49 -$158.00 million ($0.68) -79.56 Worldline $4.60 billion N/A $315.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zillow Group and Worldline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 5 8 0 2.50 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.12% -2.32% -1.58% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

