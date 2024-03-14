Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,374,024 shares of company stock valued at $609,384,457. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,823,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.84 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

