Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Thomas D. Tesh Sells 5,147 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. UBS Group cut their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

