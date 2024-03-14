Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $547.83. 143,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

