Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Cuts Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Medifast by 24.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Down 0.7 %

MED stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,568. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

