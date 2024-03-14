Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.