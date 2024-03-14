Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 1,117 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,800. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

