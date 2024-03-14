Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 775,135 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 75,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

