Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$21.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.67.

TSE TCL.A traded up C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,041. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.51.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

