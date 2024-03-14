Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 3.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,757 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

