Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Target Price to C$31.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.92.

Shares of JWEL stock traded down C$4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$34.14.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

