RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 2%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.33. Approximately 1,495,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,521,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

