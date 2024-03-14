Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 8.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.74. 3,660,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,321,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Rumble Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rumble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Sacks David O boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 665,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rumble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

