Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 284.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

