Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sadot Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Sadot Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDOT opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sadot Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

Sadot Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.