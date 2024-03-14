Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day moving average of $246.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

