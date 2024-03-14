Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $316,163,342. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $307.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.21 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

