Sangita Shah Buys 110,565 Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) insider Sangita Shah bought 110,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27).

Shares of KINO opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of £29.51 million, a P/E ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

