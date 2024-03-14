Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $4,546.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.48 or 0.05427746 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00077952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,679,770,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,140,582 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.