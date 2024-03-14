Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,280.0 days.

Sasol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Sasol has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

