Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 7.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.17. 139,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 659,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scholar Rock by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

