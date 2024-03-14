Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.62

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 8251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $600.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,207,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.