Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 545,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,952. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

