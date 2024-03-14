SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.0 days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $17.86 on Thursday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

