Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Medical by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 121,561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 163,775 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.