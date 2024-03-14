Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 4.39% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

