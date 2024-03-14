Shore Capital Downgrades Videndum (LON:VID) to Hold

Shore Capital lowered shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Videndum Price Performance
Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 320 ($4.10) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.44 million, a PE ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 266 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 921 ($11.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.52.
Videndum Company Profile
