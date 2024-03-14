Shore Capital Downgrades Videndum (LON:VID) to Hold

Shore Capital lowered shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 320 ($4.10) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.44 million, a PE ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 266 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 921 ($11.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.52.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

