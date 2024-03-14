Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Grows By 124.4%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the February 14th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXT by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 59.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

