Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 283.3%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. BAB has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.86.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

